The Latest on Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football Happenings, CFP Title Game

Monday has now passed us by and Jim Harbaugh still has not shut down the rumors by signing an extension with Michigan.

Another day has passed and Jim Harbaugh still has not signed an extension that is reportedly sitting on his desk waiting for him. I don't know if the paperwork is actually ready for him like that, but I do know that if he wanted to be signed and looking forward, he could be. He's interested in the NFL and several NFL teams are interested in him. How will all of that play out? Only Harbaugh and the NFL teams know.

As Harbaugh tries to figure out what he wants, now-former Wolverines are making tough decisions to head off to the NFL or to another program. A couple key players have announced that they'll be back in 2022, which should end up being another solid season for the Wolverines. All of this is taking place as the U-M staff prepares to host a lot of recruits this weekend.

Finally, we talk about the College Football Playoff National Championship game. We cover a few bets, pick a winner and discuss what it might take for Michigan to get to that level someday.