Michigan Makes It Official With Newest Member Of Harbaugh's Staff

It didn't take long for Jim Harbaugh to fill an important vacancy on his staff.

The University of Michigan officially announced the newest member of Jim Harbaugh's staff on Friday evening. Courtney Morgan, a former offensive lineman at Michigan, will serve as Michigan's Director of Player Personnel moving forward - essentially replacing former Director of Recruiting Matt Dudek.

You can read the official press release from Michigan below.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Former University of Michigan offensive lineman Courtney Morgan has joined the Wolverines’ recruiting staff as the program’s Director of Player Personnel, announced Friday (April 23) by Jim Harbaugh, U-M’s J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach.

“Courtney is a Michigan Man through and through,” said Harbaugh. ”His impressive track record will help our program tremendously. I’m looking forward to his fresh perspective and new insights from a recruiting and player development standpoint. Michigan Football welcomes Courtney back to the athletic department and university community.”

I want to thank Coach Harbaugh for bringing me back to the University of Michigan, a place that means a great deal to me in my life,” said Morgan. “I look forward to showing our student-athletes what Michigan Football can do for their lives on the field and beyond their playing years. I can’t wait to work with the outstanding staff that Coach Harbaugh has assembled. Go Blue!”

Morgan returns to Ann Arbor after serving as the Director of Player Personnel at Fresno State University (2020) and San Jose State University (2019).

Morgan co-founded Pure Influence Group, where he connected professional athletes, businesses and entertainers to opportunities that increased their brand awareness, community imprint and revenue. He started the business in Feb. 2017 and worked with 10 NFL players while assembling traditional and emerging media outlets in television and Internet to increase awareness and expand their client’s profiles.

Prior to starting his company, Morgan joined Vanguard Sports Group as the Director of Client Development for two years (Feb. 2015-Feb. 2017). He oversaw a division of the company that specialized in contract negotiations, marketing, public relations, endorsements, social media consulting, brand strategy, philanthropy and management. Morgan’s clients included NFL players Von Miller, Keenan Allen, Cordarrelle Patterson, Reggie Ragland, Josh Norman, Bradly Roby and Jack Conklin.

A Los Angeles, Calif., native, Morgan was the Director of Player Development at UCLA during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. He created UCLA’s post-football transition course called “College to Career,” a program established to help graduating players’ transition to life after football. He also started The Boys and Girls Club’s first major partnership with UCLA Football, where student-athletes attended weekly mentoring sessions with the non-profit organization.

Morgan began his post-football career as a sales representative for Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, a role he held for five years (2004-09) before joining Team Makena Surgical as an Orthopedic Sales Consultant for three years (2009-12).

Morgan was a three-year letterman for the Wolverines. He played in 28 career games during his five years in Ann Arbor (1999-2003) and made 11 starts along the offensive line. Morgan played all five positions along the offensive line during his career. He was a member of two Big Ten Championship Teams (2000, 2003) and helped the Wolverines win three bowl games. Morgan earned his degree in sports management and communications from Michigan in 2003.