FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Here's Exactly What Michigan Is Getting In Courtney Morgan

In a move that has been widely described as very positive, Jim Harbaugh hired Courtney Morgan to be Michigan's new director of player personnel.
Author:
Publish date:

A little over a week ago, Michigan announced the hiring of Courtney Morgan as its new director of player personnel. Morgan will be replacing Matt Dudek, who was Michigan's director of recruiting. Even though they have different titles, Morgan and Dudek's job responsibilities will be similar. Morgan is expected to head up the recruiting department while bringing some very valuable traits to the position. 

Former UCLA head coach Jim Mora Jr. hired Morgan nearly a decade ago to a similar position. Mora could not have been more complimentary in the video above when asked about Morgan as a person and employee. Mora also thinks that Morgan could be huge for Michigan as name, image and likeness becomes a bigger part of the college football landscape.

Michigan Center Hunter Dickinson
Basketball

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson Takes Subtle Jab At Sparty

courtney morgan
Football

Here's Exactly What Michigan Is Getting In Courtney Morgan

Kwity Paye
Football

BREAKING: Kwity Paye Selected In First Round

juwan howard
Football

LISTEN: Ep. 13: Juwan Howard's Pitches, Jim Harbaugh's Post-Spring Game Words, The Michigan Stadium Experience, More

tom brady
Football

Former NFL Coach Tells Story Of Passing On Tom Brady

jim harbaugh
Football

Jim Harbaugh Discusses The Quarterbacks, The Defense And His New Coaching Staff

juwan howard
Basketball

Juwan Howard Sends Strong Message With Latest Tweet

Michigan Stadium about two hours before kickoff against Iowa.
Football

Open For Business: SEC Athletic Director Announces Full Capacity Effective Immediately