Here's Exactly What Michigan Is Getting In Courtney Morgan

In a move that has been widely described as very positive, Jim Harbaugh hired Courtney Morgan to be Michigan's new director of player personnel.

A little over a week ago, Michigan announced the hiring of Courtney Morgan as its new director of player personnel. Morgan will be replacing Matt Dudek, who was Michigan's director of recruiting. Even though they have different titles, Morgan and Dudek's job responsibilities will be similar. Morgan is expected to head up the recruiting department while bringing some very valuable traits to the position.

Former UCLA head coach Jim Mora Jr. hired Morgan nearly a decade ago to a similar position. Mora could not have been more complimentary in the video above when asked about Morgan as a person and employee. Mora also thinks that Morgan could be huge for Michigan as name, image and likeness becomes a bigger part of the college football landscape.