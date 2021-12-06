Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    REPORT: Pac-12 Team Has Poached Michigan Football Staffer

    Michigan will reportedly be down a pretty big piece of its support staff heading toward National Signing Day.
    Author:

    Per Seattle radio personality Dave Mahler, the Washington Huskies have hired Courtney Morgan away from Michigan.

    Morgan was hired to be Jim Harbaugh's director of player personnel back in April. 

    "His impressive track record will help our program tremendously," Harbaugh said in a statement following the hire. “I'm looking forward to his fresh perspective and new insights from a recruiting and player development standpoint.”

    Morgan was the director of player personnel at Fresno State in 2020, but was actually out of football since 2013 before that. He played offensive line for Michigan (1999-2003) and made 11 starts while in Ann Arbor.

    Since Michigan hired Morgan, the Wolverines have landed 15 prospects in the 2022 class and three in the 2023 class. California natives Jayden Denegal, Kevonte Henry, Mason Graham and Zeke Berry, along with Idaho product Colston Loveland, all from the 2022 class, have Morgan's fingerprints on them but he didn't necessarily set the world on fire while in Ann Arbor. 

    It's hard to gauge exactly how big Morgan's impact was since he's only been on the job for a little over six months but losing him just nine days ahead of the early signing period isn't ideal.

