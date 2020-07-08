WolverineDigest
Jim Harbaugh Talks Players Wanting to Play, Returning to Campus

BrandonBrown

The Michigan players have been back on campus for a couple of weeks now and things will get even more normal on July 24 when the coaches can join the players on the field and in the meeting rooms.

Jim Harbaugh has now said several times that the coaches want to coach and the players want to play. He and his staff and team are all definitely taking the pandemic very seriously, but they're like all of us — we want football.

He spoke about the mentality of everyone as the season approaches with COVID-19 remaining a massive national issue and also touched on the state of his team as they return to campus.

Freshmen Faces: Jaylen Harrell

Jaylen Harrell is a bit of an unknown within Michigan's 2020 class.

BrandonBrown

2022 Quarterback Kaden Cobb Set To Speak With Michigan Later Today

After picking up his first two Power Five offers on Tuesday, 2022 quarterback Kaden Cobb is tabbed to have another conversation with Michigan quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels on Wednesday.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Offers Elite 2022 Defensive Tackle Caden Curry

Caden Curry was nearly unstoppable as a sophomore last year, and now he has a new offer from Michigan to show for his hard work.

Eric Rutter

2021 Michigan Basketball Recruiting Picture: 2.0

Juwan Howard is poised to ink another very solid class in 2021.

BrandonBrown

Michigan In Position For Huge Finish To 2021 Class

Given the players left on the board, Michigan is set up for one of the stronger finishes to the 2021 cycle, and it could give U-M the best group of prospects in the Jim Harbaugh era.

Eric Rutter

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Mike Sainristil In 2020

Many expect Mike Sainristil to make a big jump in year two.

BrandonBrown

Freshmen Faces: Darrion Green-Warren

The Michigan coaches are going to need big things out of Darion Green-Warren down the line.

BrandonBrown

Secondary Recruiting A Primary Focus For Michigan In 2021

Michigan has 19 commitments in the 2021 class, but only two of those prospects are defensive backs, which means U-M will be putting a focus on that position to close out the cycle.

Eric Rutter

Biggest BTN All-Decade Team Snubs: Lewis, Molk Make Their Case

The Big Ten Network has concluded its reveal of its All-Decade Football team, including four Wolverines, but who were the biggest Michigan snubs?

MichaelSpath

Robert Mathis Teaching Michigan Defensive Line Target Joe Strickland

Over the offseason, 2022 defensive end Joe Strickland has sought out top-of-the-line training from former Indianapolis Colts legend Robert Mathis.

Eric Rutter