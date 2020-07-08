Jim Harbaugh Talks Players Wanting to Play, Returning to Campus

The Michigan players have been back on campus for a couple of weeks now and things will get even more normal on July 24 when the coaches can join the players on the field and in the meeting rooms.

Jim Harbaugh has now said several times that the coaches want to coach and the players want to play. He and his staff and team are all definitely taking the pandemic very seriously, but they're like all of us — we want football.

He spoke about the mentality of everyone as the season approaches with COVID-19 remaining a massive national issue and also touched on the state of his team as they return to campus.