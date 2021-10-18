Michigan Football Adds To Its 2022 Recruiting Class

The University of Michigan made an offer that was too good to refuse for the physical safety out of Jacksonville.

The Wolverines picked up another commitment to the 2022 class on Monday. Damani Dent, a three-star safety out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Terry Parker, announced his decision via social media - choosing Michigan over Oregon and Pitt.

The 6-1, 179 pound safety says that the combination of academics and football made Michigan a destination that was too good to refuse.

“The academics stood out,” Dent said. “I want to major in sociology or get into real estate. They have someone that puts people on in real estate. I have to think about things outside of football. Distance isn’t a problem. You have to move far in the NFL. When I walked through campus, I was signing autographs. It was different. As soon as I walked in the weight room, I was already working out. They had me do pull ups, curls and stretched me out for 10 minutes.”

The latest commitment by Dent gives Michigan 18 total commits in its 2022 recruiting class.