    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Damani Dent Announces Commitment To Michigan

    The University of Michigan made an offer that was too good to refuse for the physical safety out of Jacksonville.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Wolverines picked up another commitment to the 2022 class on Monday. Damani Dent, a three-star safety out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Terry Parker, announced his decision via social media - choosing Michigan over Oregon and Pitt. 

    The 6-1, 179 pound safety says that the combination of academics and football made Michigan a destination that was too good to refuse.

    “The academics stood out,” Dent said. “I want to major in sociology or get into real estate. They have someone that puts people on in real estate. I have to think about things outside of football. Distance isn’t a problem. You have to move far in the NFL. When I walked through campus, I was signing autographs. It was different. As soon as I walked in the weight room, I was already working out. They had me do pull ups, curls and stretched me out for 10 minutes.”

    The latest commitment by Dent gives Michigan 18 total commits in its 2022 recruiting class.

    636097417637594109-2016-0917-jg-UMvCU-T-039
    Football

    Michigan Football Adds To Its 2022 Recruiting Class

    1 minute ago
    jim harbaugh
    Football

    New Rivalry Trophy Unveiled

    58 minutes ago
    hunter dickinson
    Basketball

    Hunter Dickinson Ready To Explode As A Sophomore

    4 hours ago
    juwan howard
    Basketball

    Open Practice Observations

    15 hours ago
    hassan haskins
    Football

    Michigan Continues To Rise In AP Poll

    21 hours ago
    watch-jim-harbaugh-snubs-espns-molly-mcgrath-on (1)
    Football

    'F*** Jim Harbaugh': Photo Shows Spartans With Message For Michigan Head Coach

    Oct 17, 2021
    purdue michigan basketball juwan howard
    Football

    Michigan Basketball Practice, Bye Week Happenings, Big Ten Bananas

    Oct 17, 2021
    moussa diabate
    Basketball

    Moussa Diabate Models Game After NBA Hall Of Famer

    Oct 16, 2021