Michigan QB Enters Transfer Portal

After an improbable journey to Michigan, the east coast product is now searching for a new home in 2022.

A fifth Wolverine has entered their name in the transfer portal this week - backup quarterback Dan Villari. With the quarterback room essentially a two-man race between current starter Cade McNamara and true freshman JJ McCarthy, Villari's opportunity to play on Saturday's would be minimal at best in Ann Arbor.

The sophomore out of Massapequa (NY) played a total of 26 snaps during his two-year career as a Wolverine, completing 1 of 3 attempts for a total of 26 career passing yards.

Here's the list of Wolverines who have entered their names in the transfer portal as of Thursday:

  • Darion Green-Warren, DB
  • Andre Seldon, DB
  • George Johnson, DB
  • Anthony Solomon, LB
  • Dan Villari, QB

