Michigan Players Talk Spring Practice, New Coaches, New Approaches, More

Four Michigan football players met with the media recently and covered a variety of topics.

Senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell spoke about the more group-focused approach for the offense. Instead of each position group kind of doing their own thing, Bell explained how things are more cohesive now and that it seems to be creating some positive energy among the offensive players.

Junior safety Daxton Hill talked about his personal journey, which has certainly been interesting due to the turnover of his position coaches. He started out with Chris Partridge, who recruited him, then moved to Bob Shoop, who got in hot water and was never really with the team which led to an interim in Aashon Larkins. And finally recently, George Helow held the post for about two weeks before being replaced by Ron Bellamy, who is now in charge of the position for the first time in his life. Quite the journey for the one-time five-star, top safety in the country.

Fifth-year senior defensive tackle Donovan Jeter lit up when talking about new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Jeter referenced the new NFL-like approach and terminology that really seems to be resonating with the defense.

Finally, fifth-year offensive lineman Andrew Stueber spoke about the quarterback battle and seemed to suggest that Cade McNamara is currently the guy. That's to be expected with true freshman JJ McCarthy just a few practices into his college career and graduate transfer Alan Bowman not yet on campus.