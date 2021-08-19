Why Denard Robinson Is The Greatest Michigan Football Player Of All Time

As one of the most electrifying athletes in the history of college football, Robinson's legacy at the University of Michigan is worthy of discussion.

I understand that this is likely an unpopular opinion among the Wolverine faithful, but the greatest player in Michigan Football history might not be Charles Woodson.

Please take a moment to gather yourself at this point before reading any further.

Perhaps no player in Michigan Football history is more revered by the fan base than Charles Woodson. Still the only primarily defensive player ever to win the Heisman trophy, Woodson is responsible for some of the most iconic moments in Michigan Football history - helping lead Michigan to a national title in 1997-98.

Though Woodson certainly checks all of the boxes needed for earning the title of Michigan Football’s greatest player of all-time, there’s another player former Wolverine who might be even more deserving of the that title.

Individually speaking, Denard Robinson is unquestionably the most prolific offensive weapon to ever wear the winged helmet, shattering school, conference, and FBS records throughout his entire collegiate career. Unfortunately, Robinson is also a casualty of the era in which he played, an era that many Michigan Football fans would prefer to forget – Rich Rod, Brady Hoke, Dave Brandon, highlighter yellow, and Adidas alternates.

While the era may be forgettable, Denard Robinson's football career at the University of Michigan is anything but. His entire Michigan career reads like one long highlight film, having been responsible for some of the most memorable individual performances in Michigan Football History.

During his first game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2010, Robinson put together a record setting performance - finishing the game going 24-40 through the air for 244 yards and one touchdown. His passing performance that night was good, but his rushing performance was legendary. Robinson finished the day rushing for 258 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries, including an 87 yard touchdown run - the second longest touchdown run in Notre Dame Stadium history.

The very next year, Robinson was once again responsible for carrying the Wolverines to victory over the Irish - engineering an unbelievable comeback win under the lights for the first time at Michigan Stadium. With time expiring on the clock, Robinson hit Roy Roundtree in the corner of the end zone for the game winning touchdown. By the time the game was over, Robinson finished the night throwing for 338 yards and four touchdowns - adding another 108 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

In 2011, Robinson helped engineer Michigan's last win against the Buckeyes - finishing the game going 14-17 through the air for 167 yards and three touchdowns. As usual, Robinson would also lead the Wolverines in rushing that afternoon - finishing the game with 170 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

While the three games mentioned above were notable, they just a small sample of the many spectacular performances throughout Robinsons career in Ann Arbor. Looking at his Michigan career objectively, one can make a very compelling case as to why the man named “Shoelace” should be considered the greatest Michigan Football player of all time – The GOAT.

NCAA Records

Holds the NCAA record for career rushing yards by a quarterback (4,495), eclipsing the previous mark set by West Virginia signal caller Pat White (4,480, 2005-08)

Holds the NCAA season record for rushing yards by a quarterback (1,702)

The first player in NCAA history to pass for 2,500 yards and rush for 1,500 yards in a single season

Division I FBS record for 200 yard passing/200 yard rushing regular season games (career and season)

4th player in NCAA history to gain 2,000 yards passing and 1,000 rushing in a season twice in his career (2010, `11).

10th player in NCAA history to gain 3,000 yards rushing and 3,000 yards passing in a career.

8th player in NCAA history to score 200 points and pass for 200 points in his career.

8th player in NCAA history to rush for 40 TDs and pass for 40 TDs

B10 Records

8th player in Big Ten history to post at least 10,000 yards of total offense

No. 2 in total yards (career)

U-M Rushing

No. 1 in career rushing yards by a quarterback (4,495).

No. 2 in career rushing yards (4,495)

No 3. in career touchdowns (42)

No. 2 in career 100-yard games (20)

U-M Passing

No. 5 in career yardage (6,250)

No. 4 in career touchdown passes (49)

No. 7 in career completions (427)

U-M Total Offense