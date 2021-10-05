Jackson On The Big House: 'The Atmosphere Was Unbelievable'

He might be committed to USC, but 2022 top prospect Domani Jackson is still very much in play for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines.

He might be committed to USC, but that certainly hasn't stopped the folks over at Michigan from pursuing the services of Domani Jackson. Arguably the top cornerback recruit for the 2022 class, Jackson has been high on Michigan's wish-list for quite some time.

After taking his official visit to Michigan for the week two matchup against Washington, it looks like the Wolverines are still very much in play for Jackson. In an interview with The Wolverine, Jackson reflected on the atmosphere inside of the Big House during his visit.

“The atmosphere was unbelievable,” Jackson said. “It was everything I expected. The maize out was unbelievable. It was a great game. To keep it real, it really got me thinking. I wouldn’t count Michigan out. I’ll say that.”

Though it's certainly going to be tough to pull Jackson away from USC and his home state of California, the Wolverines do have a few aces in the hole. It's no secret that Jackson has repeatedly expressed interest in wanting to play with another top-rated cornerback in the 2022 class who's currently committed to Michigan - Grosse Point South (Mich.) cornerback Will Johnson. Throughout their recruitment, Jackson and Johnson made clear that they viewed themselves as a package deal. In fact, Jackson went as far as to say that the package deal was a done deal not long before announcing his commitment to USC.

“We’ll always be a package deal,” Jackson said. “It’s set in stone.”

To make matters even more interesting, Jackson referred to Michigan as his "dream school" in a recent interview with Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.

"Michigan is my dream school, so you know I can't count them out. My family is from Ohio. My mom and sister are Ohio State fans, but my dad grew up a Michigan fan. I guess I followed my dad and we'll be up in the Big House in two weeks. They're pushing really hard me and it's been great so far."

When it comes to recruiting, Michigan fans know better than anyone that nothing is set in stone. Already off to an impressive 5-0 start to the 2021 season, the Wolverines are doing the most important thing they can do in order to land guys like Jackson: They're winning.