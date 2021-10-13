When His Time Comes, Donovan Edwards Will Be Ready

Freshman running back Donovan Edwards currently finds himself with little playing time behind Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins. But Edwards is finding ways to improve every day and knows when it is his time, he'll seize the moment.

A lot has been made this season of Michigan’s “thunder and lightning” duo in the backfield. Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins have helped give the Wolverines one of the nation’s best rushing attacks. But while they have been dominating in the present, a third back is waiting in the wings.

Donavan Edwards, a freshman, and former four-star recruit has the potential to be the best of three. He’s just waiting for his moment.

“We just want to get better,” Edwards said. “Whenever our time comes, we want to be ready for the opportunity and seize that moment.”

Halfway through the season Edwards has had minimal playing time, but he’s made the most of his opportunity when called upon. In Michigan’s blowout week 3 win over Northern Illinois, Edwards busted out for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

“A competitive person like me, I just want to get in the end zone at all times,” Edwards said. “It’s just something I want to do to help the team win.”

While it may be another season or two until Edwards is consistently on the field and finding the end zone, he’s using his freshman year to soak up as much as he can from the coaches. Specifically, running backs coach Mike Hart. Edwards is learning to adapt his game and keep up the faster nature that comes with playing at the college level.

“He instills in me the mindset of getting vertical,” Edwards said. “In high school I tried to use my speed for everything I tried to do like running outside the tackle box or something like that. He’s instilled a mentality [to run aggressively].”

The freshman phenom is the future of the program but for now he’s learning behind Haskins and Corum. Specifically, Edwards praised Haskins' physicality and ability to be an all-around back and Corum’s versatility and electricity as a runner. The dynamic duo’s stellar plat hasn’t left much room for Edwards in the rotation, but their on-field performances are providing data points for Edwards to pick up on.

“Their mentality to the game and their skill sets and what they do,” Edwards said of what he’s impressed with in his fellow running back’s games. “They both have different styles in the way that they run, and I could try to take a little bit from both their games.

Coming out of West Bloomfield High School, Edwards wanted to stay in-state and help turn the Michigan program around. The Wolverines are off to a much better start this season, in large part due to the identity they found running the football. They are averaging 246.5 yards per game — the best in the Big Ten. That identity was built with Corum and Haskins, but it can be carried on by Edwards and help keep Michigan competitive for years to come.

That time for Edwards to take the reins of the backfield could come later this year or it may not be until the 2023 season.

But when Edwards is called upon, he’ll be ready.