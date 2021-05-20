Five Current Wolverines That Have The Best Shot At Becoming Michigan Legends

Michigan fans are always hopeful that the next all-time great is somewhere on the roster and these are the guys that have the best shot at becoming one.

The history of Michigan football includes some of the greatest players to ever play the game of football. Woodson, Howard, Harmon, Brady, Carter, Edwards - the list goes on and on. With such a rich history of phenomenal football players, Michigan fans are understandably always on the lookout for the next all-time Michigan great in the making.

Here are the five current Wolverines that have the best shot at placing their names among some of the best to ever do it at the University of Michigan.

5. Junior Colson, Freshman - LB

Junior Colson / submitted

Colson might just be able to find his way onto the field as a rookie, at the very least on special teams. He did a little bit of everything for his high school this past season including returning kicks, which is not typical for linebackers. He's got really good size for today's brand of college football and can really run. He's a natural blitzer, a sideline-to-sideline player, he can cover in space and he's a sure tackler. He's one of the best overall players in Michigan's class and might earn early playing time because of it.

4. Daxton Hill, Junior - DB

By all accounts, Hill is on another level as a junior. He has worked extremely hard to get even faster and simply made play after play during spring ball. One parent of another player said, "Dax is on some other shit this year. He looks great and is ready to blow up." That's very encouraging considering Michigan's secondary needed a lot of help last year. The only issue for Dax is that, though he was one of the highest-rated recruits to ever play at the University of Michigan, time is running out for him to showcase what he's fully capable of on the field.

3. JJ McCarthy, Freshman - QB

IMG Academy

The scouting report on McCarthy is enough for many within the Michigan fanbase to view him as a first-year starter. While McCarthy is listed as a pro-style quarterback, he has the ability to escape the pocket and is deadly accurate on the run. However, McCarthy will also enter a quarterback room that already contains Cade McNamara, Alan Bowman and Dan Villari. Even so, the Wolverines were never quite able to nail down a QB1 during the 2020 season, and McCarthy will certainly have a legitimate shot to make his case during fall camp.

2. Donovan Edwards, Freshman - RB

Running back is a position where true freshmen can make an impact, and Edwards is certainly an impact player. He'll likely start the year as the third-string running back behind Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, but he's the best all-around back on the team. Once he's ready, he'll be hard to take off the field, but he probably won't be there right away. He's going to play early and the only question now is how exactly he'll be utlized.

1. Blake Corum, Freshman - RB

Corum is everything you want in a running back and might very well be the hardest working student athlete on the team. Though he's a bit undersized, he's jacked and he has phenomenal speed, great vision, always seems to fall forward and has shown that he can catch the ball pretty well out of the backfield. With new running backs coach Mike Hart in town, Corum has a legitimate shot at bursting on to the national scene during his sophomore season at Michigan.