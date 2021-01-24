REPORT: Harbaugh Adds Another Big Piece To His Staff

Jim Harbaugh has been hard at work reshaping his coaching staff as he enters a pivitol 2021 season.

Brett McMurphy is reporting a big addition to Michigan’s coaching staff - former Michigan WR and current West Bloomfield High School coach Ron Bellamy. According to McMurphy’s report, Bellamy will join Michigan’s staff in place of departing offensive line coach Ed Warinner. If true, this would be a major shake up within Jim Harbaugh’s staff.

Bellamy coached West Bloomfield HIgh School to the Division I State Championship on Saturday, thanks in large part to the heroics of future Wolverines Donovan Edwards - who notched 257 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries.

Bellamy attended the University of Michigan from 1999-2002 and played as a wide receiver, racking up 67 receptions for 888 yards and nine touchdowns during his Michigan career. After multiple stops within the NFL as a player, Bellamy turned to coaching and was announced as the head football coach at West Bloomfield High School in 2010.

The report indicated that Bellamy would be replacing current offensive line coach Ed Warinner, though we have not yet been able to confirm.