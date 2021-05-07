LISTEN: Ep. 15: Franz Wagner's Decision, A Massive DT Transfer Target, The Fluid Mo Linguist Situation

On today's episode, we talk about Franz Wagner's unsurprising decision to enter the NBA Draft and discuss what kind of pro he might be. We also briefly talk about Tony Fair, a 340-pound transfer defensive tackle who is considering Michigan. Finally, and for most of the time, we talk about Michigan's cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator Mo Linguist, who is a finalist for the head coaching job at Buffalo. If Linguist gets the job, his stay in Ann Arbor will be less than four months long. All that and more on The Wolverine Digest Podcast.