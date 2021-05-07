Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

LISTEN: Ep. 15: Franz Wagner's Decision, A Massive DT Transfer Target, The Fluid Mo Linguist Situation

Franz Wagner is headed to the NBA, Michigan football is targeting a mammoth defensive tackle in the transfer portal and Mo Linguist's Michigan career may be over before it really started.
Author:
Publish date:

On today's episode, we talk about Franz Wagner's unsurprising decision to enter the NBA Draft and discuss what kind of pro he might be. We also briefly talk about Tony Fair, a 340-pound transfer defensive tackle who is considering Michigan. Finally, and for most of the time, we talk about Michigan's cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator Mo Linguist, who is a finalist for the head coaching job at Buffalo. If Linguist gets the job, his stay in Ann Arbor will be less than four months long. All that and more on The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

jim harbaugh
Football

LISTEN: Ep. 15: Franz Wagner's Decision, A Massive DT Transfer Target, The Fluid Mo Linguist Situation

maurice linguist
Football

REPORT: Michigan Assistant Coach May Be On The Move

Jim Harbaugh and Desmond Howard
Football

Desmond Howard's Take On What's Holding Michigan Football Back

c360ce01-7aef-4d0a-b9bb-db98c75cf842-AP19327018341198
Basketball

WATCH: Devante Jones Describes Why He Chose Michigan

Jim Harbaugh
Football

LISTEN: Beyond The Pod: Michigan Football Expectations, The New Staff, Jim Harbaugh In Year 7

Tony Fair
Football

Michigan Football Offers 340 Pound Defensive Tackle From Transfer Portal

franz wagner
Basketball

LISTEN: Beyond The Pod: Franz Wagner's Decision, The State Of Michigan Basketball, DeVante' Jones & The Freshmen

mike smith
Basketball

"This Is Going To Be Your Best Year Ever": Mike Smith Has Some Advice For Incoming Wolverines