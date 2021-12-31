Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Five Star Buckeye Signee on Michigan: 'Their O-Line and D-Line is Nasty'

    The rivalry may be heated, but even top-flight recruits in the state of Ohio are taking note of what's happening up in Ann Arbor.
    Author:

    It's officially gameday in Miami and the stage is set - No. 2 Michigan vs No. 3 Georgia for a trip to the national championship. 

    As college football fans across the country make their picks for the primetime matchup, a noteworthy prediction made its way out of the state of Ohio earlier today. C.J. Hicks, a five-star recruit and arguably the top linebacker in the nation, is rolling with the Michigan Wolverines to beat up on the Georgia Bulldogs.

    To his credit, Hicks didn't mention the Wolverines by name - referring to them as simply 'the team up north' instead. Even so, the praise for Michigan - as innocent as it was - isn't sitting well with some of the Buckeye faithful. After all, the Wolverines are in Miami thanks in large part to their convincing win over the Buckeyes during that final weekend of November. 

    No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

    Read More

    michigan ohio state espn gameday
    Football

    Five Star Buckeye Signee on Michigan: 'Their O-Line and D-Line is Nasty'

    1 hour ago
    cade mcnamara stetson bennett
    Football

    Make Your Pick: Michigan vs. Georgia

    20 hours ago
    cade mcnamara hassan haskins andrew vastardis andrew stueber
    Football

    Michigan Discusses The Orange Bowl And The Future: “Michigan Should Be At The Top”

    23 hours ago
    aidan hutchinson josh ross brad hawkins jake moody
    Football

    As Orange Bowl Looms, Michigan Talks Opt-Outs, Safety Depth, Covid And More

    Dec 30, 2021
    USATSI_17255893_168388427_lowres (1)
    Football

    John Madden's Text to Jim Harbaugh

    Dec 29, 2021
    michigan football jim harbaugh
    Football

    Michigan Players Dish On Georgia D, MacDonald, Hutchinson And More

    Dec 29, 2021
    mike macdonald
    Football

    Mike MacDonald Prepares Michigan Defense for Georgia: 'We Have The Right Guys To Spearhead That Charge.'

    Dec 29, 2021
    aidan hutchinson david ojabo
    Football

    Georgia Expert Impressed By Michigan Defense

    Dec 28, 2021