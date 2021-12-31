Five Star Buckeye Signee on Michigan: 'Their O-Line and D-Line is Nasty'

The rivalry may be heated, but even top-flight recruits in the state of Ohio are taking note of what's happening up in Ann Arbor.

It's officially gameday in Miami and the stage is set - No. 2 Michigan vs No. 3 Georgia for a trip to the national championship.

As college football fans across the country make their picks for the primetime matchup, a noteworthy prediction made its way out of the state of Ohio earlier today. C.J. Hicks, a five-star recruit and arguably the top linebacker in the nation, is rolling with the Michigan Wolverines to beat up on the Georgia Bulldogs.

To his credit, Hicks didn't mention the Wolverines by name - referring to them as simply 'the team up north' instead. Even so, the praise for Michigan - as innocent as it was - isn't sitting well with some of the Buckeye faithful. After all, the Wolverines are in Miami thanks in large part to their convincing win over the Buckeyes during that final weekend of November.

No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.