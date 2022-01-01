You Can't Win Like That

There's a reason Georgia was viewed as the favorite by more than a touchdown against Michigan. They're really, really good. They have talent all over the field, an efficient, effective quarterback in Stetson Bennett and the best defense in the country. Because they are so good and talented, you can't play how Michigan played and expect to be competitive. Here are the five issues that led to Michigan's 34-11 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff.

They forgot about Brock Bowers

At least early on Michigan did, which really set the tone for Georgia's offense. The freshman tight end scored the first touchdown of the game without a Michigan defender near him and went on to catch four more balls for a total of 55 yards in about a quarter and a half of play. He was kept in check for the rest of the game finishing with six catches for 65 yards and that first-quarter score, but the damage was already done. He's Georgia's most versatile offensive weapon and it was like Michigan didn't expect him to be out there at the beginning of the game. The Wolverines had trouble with tight ends a few times this year so it's pretty puzzling that Bowers got loose early.

They gave up easy plays to a mediocre offense

This point is related to the first one. Bowers simply flared out to the left and was virtually unguarded, which allowed him to trot into the end zone to get the scoring started. Allowing a team's best offensive weapon to make a play with no resistance is unacceptable. It was just way too easy for him and Bennett on that scoring play. The Wolverines didn't only have problems with Bowers, they had trouble with every player out of the backfield. Georgia running backs had well over 100 yards receiving in the game. Granted, 53 of it came on one long ball to James Cook, but the point remains. Cook finished the game with 99 yards receiving and a touchdown. The backs did their damage on some very simple routes — flares and wheels. Those aren't exotic concepts. Those are things that should be easier to defend, but the linebackers routinely seemed out of place or simply too far away from their man. That's on Mike Macdonald.

They gave up scores on Georgia's first five possessions

There isn't really much to say about this beyond what the title says. Bowers scored the first touchdown, followed by two more touchdowns and two field goals on Georgia's first five possessions. The hole got too big, too fast and Michigan was simply too ineffective on offense to over come it.

They turned the ball over

A big part of that ineffectiveness, was Michigan turning the ball over. The Wolverines found themselves down 27-3 with a chance to score a touchdown, but instead Cade McNamara threw an interception on a fade ball. The Michigan defense got a stop, but on the next offensive possession, Blake Corum lost a fumble and gave it right back to the Bulldogs. Georgia went on to score a touchdown making the score 34-3. McNamara also threw another interception right before halftime, but it didn't hurt as much as the previously mentioned giveaways. You simply cannot do that against a good team like Georgia in the playoffs.

They failed at their bread and butter on both sides of the ball

This obviously had A LOT to do with the Georgia defense, but Michigan was not able to run the ball at all tonight. Michigan's trio of uber-talented running backs carried the ball just 16 times for 65 yards and no scores. We heard about Georgia's front seven all month long and it turns out, it was completely warranted. Michigan's Joe Moore award-winning offensive line didn't get much of a push all night and the backs were rendered virtually ineffective.

On defense, Michigan failed to record a single sack. With first-rounders Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo being held in check, Stetson Bennett was able to play it safe for much of the night and hit big throws when they were dialed up. Georgia's offense wasn't necessarily overpowering or dynamic, but they executed everything perfectly and in a timely manner.