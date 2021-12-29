Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Georgia Expert Impressed By Michigan Defense

    Georgia's defense gets a lot of attention, but don't sleep on the Wolverines.
    Author:

    Brooks Austin of Dawgs Daily knows his stuff. As a former collegiate player, he really understands how to break down film and has carved out a nice niche in the Georgia market for doing so. He recently analyzed about 60 of Michigan's defensive plays and came away very impressed. 

    "Michigan has an SEC defense in a Big Ten uniform," Austin said on his YouTube channel

    I'm not sure I completely agree with the statement since I think the SEC is riding waves that used to be a lot bigger, but I digress. The bottom line is that Brooks does a phenomenal job breaking down this tape and, whether you're a Michigan fan or a Georgia fan, you'll learn something about U-M's defense and get a good idea of what we might see Friday night by watching this film review.

    Read More

    aidan hutchinson david ojabo
    Football

    Georgia Expert Impressed By Michigan Defense

    just now
    USATSI_17295742_168388427_lowres
    Football

    ESPN Analyst Picks Michigan to Win National Championship

    5 hours ago
    cade mcnamara
    Football

    Michigan Practicing In South Florida

    Dec 27, 2021
    olu oluwatimi
    Football

    Michigan Nabs Huge Transfer Target

    Dec 27, 2021
    nico collins
    Football

    Turns Out, Nico Collins Was Right About Ohio State

    Dec 27, 2021
    ryan day jim harbaugh
    Football

    'Not Even a Rivalry': Former Buckeye's Journey from Trash Talk to Transfer Portal

    Dec 26, 2021
    aidan hutchinson
    Football

    Michigan Arrives In South Florida

    Dec 25, 2021
    jim harbaugh georgia podcast
    Football

    Michigan Football Christmas Eve Extravaganza

    Dec 24, 2021