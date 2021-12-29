Georgia Expert Impressed By Michigan Defense

Brooks Austin of Dawgs Daily knows his stuff. As a former collegiate player, he really understands how to break down film and has carved out a nice niche in the Georgia market for doing so. He recently analyzed about 60 of Michigan's defensive plays and came away very impressed.

"Michigan has an SEC defense in a Big Ten uniform," Austin said on his YouTube channel.

I'm not sure I completely agree with the statement since I think the SEC is riding waves that used to be a lot bigger, but I digress. The bottom line is that Brooks does a phenomenal job breaking down this tape and, whether you're a Michigan fan or a Georgia fan, you'll learn something about U-M's defense and get a good idea of what we might see Friday night by watching this film review.