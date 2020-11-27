FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
BREAKING: Major Weapon Out For Michigan

One of Michigan's best playmakers will miss the Penn State game.
Michigan has already battled the injury bug this year but now another key contributor is out for the Wolverines.

Wolvering Digest has confirmed that sophomore wide receiver and kick returner Giles Jackson will miss the Penn State game tomorrow.

Jackson has been outstanding this year as a return man averaging more than 27 yards per attempt with a 95-yard touchdown under his belt. He also has 15 catches for 167 yards and remains one of Michigan's most dangerous weapons on offense.

Luckily, fellow sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson has emerged as one of the best pass catchers on the team and freshmen AJ Henning and Roman Wilson have earned meaningful snaps already as well. Everyone expects Cade McNamara to get the start at quarterback this weekend and he'll still have a lot of weapons at his disposal even without Jackson.

The injury isn't serious and Jackson is expect to return soon. Perhaps even next week. Expect Blake Corum to be the full time kick return man with Jackson on the sidelines as he's been deep with Jackson throughout the first five games.

