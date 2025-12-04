Marshall, Haynes lead Michigan’s nine offensive All-Big Ten selections

After the defense and special teams All-Big Ten Teams were announced yesterday, the conference released its offensive all-conference selections on Thursday (Dec. 4).

In total, nine Wolverines were featured on the offensive side of the ball, adding to their 12 from yesterday’s list.

Leading the way for the Wolverines’ offense was the backfield tandem of Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes. Marshall was a Third Team selection by the coaches and Second Team by the media, while Haynes was a Third Team honoree by the coaches and honorable mention by the media.

Despite being the ‘backup’ in the majority of games, Marshall thrived when Haynes was out due to a foot injury. He earned Co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (Nov. 3) following his performance against Purdue. The sophomore finished the game against the Boilermakers with a career-high 185 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

For Haynes he was nothing short of a star for the Wolverines in his first season in Ann Arbor. The Alabama transfer played in seven games, averaging 122.4 yards per contest. He earned Co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 27) after leading the Wolverines past Michigan State with 171 total yards and two touchdowns.

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) reacts with quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

If not for injuries, Haynes was essentially a lock to be a First Team All-Big Ten selection and would’ve been in consideration for more accolades.

The rest of the Wolverines who were honored:

Max Bredeson - Third Team (Coaches), Honorable Mention (Media)

Giovanni El-Hadi - Third Team (Coaches), Honorable Mention (Media)

Jake Guarnera - Honorable Mention (Coaches and Media)

Marlin Klein - Honorable Mention (Coaches and Media)

Andrew Marsh - Honorable Mention (Coaches and Media)

Andrew Spraugue - Honorable Mention (Coaches and Media)