REPORT: Giles Jackson Has A New Home

Junior wide receiver Giles Jackson has been in the transfer portal for a little over a week and appears to have found his new destination.

Junior wide receiver Giles Jackson hasn't been in the transfer portal for very long, but he's reportedly found a new home. A source very close to the situation reports that Jackson will finish out his collegiate career as a Washington Husky.

"Giles is apparently finalizing paperwork right now but committed to Washington last week," our source said.

That means that Michigan fans will likely see Jackson at least one more time, only this time he'll be on the opposite sideline. Washington obviously comes to Ann Arbor on Sept. 11 for a week two matchup against the Wolverines and it's likely that Jackson will be eligible and able to play against his former team. Waivers are becoming more and more commonplace and the one-time transfer rule is expected to pass within the next few weeks anyways. Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger recently broke down exactly what the new rule would allow.

"For a second time in about three months, the NCAA is on the brink of granting all college athletes the ability to immediately transfer schools without penalty," Dellenger wrote.

"The Division I Council, the organization's primary legislative body made up mostly of school athletic administrators, met virtually [recently] to iron out details of the landmark legislation, which reverses a policy from the 1960s. The group is expected to meet April 15 to approve the measure, sources told Sports Illustrated. The new transfer legislation would go into effect immediately after it is approved by the NCAA Board of Governors, a meeting that could come soon after the D-I Council’s decision.

"Under current transfer rules, athletes in five sports, including football and men's and women's basketball, are ineligible in the first year they transfer unless they receive a waiver. The new rule would allow all athletes to move freely at least once, though it includes some stipulations. Athletes must submit notification of transfer by certain dates to be eligible at their next location. Fall and winter sport athletes would have to notify their schools by May 1, with an exception extending the date to July 1 for a end-of-the-year head coaching change or the non-renewal of scholarships. Spring sport athletes would have until July 1."

If that passes like it's expected to, Jackson would be suiting up against the Wolverines during week two.

Jackson was once viewed as Michigan's most explosive player. As a true freshman he had a 97-yard kick return touchdown against Maryland, a 23-yard touchdown catch against Rutgers and a 22-yard rushing touchdown against Ohio State becoming just the second player in program history to score a touchdown all three ways in the same season. After that freshman season, head coach Jim Harbaugh knew he had a special talent on his roster.

"He's a real ascending player," Harbaugh said about Jackson after his freshman season. "I didn’t know exactly what you’re going to have in a true freshman, but he has really produced and had a heck of a year. I can't say enough good things about him."

Last year, Jackson only touched the ball 17 times on offense in five games, which certainly played a part in his decision to transfer. Younger players like Roman Wilson and AJ Henning showed flashes of dynamic abilities last year and would've competed for snaps with Jackson this year, but instead, Jackson will get a shot to make plays in the Pac-12. It's going to be very interesting to see how Jackson is used and how good he can be, possibly against Michigan on Sept. 11.