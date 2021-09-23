Breaking Down Rutgers With An Expert, Michigan Football Topics After Three Games, Non-Corum/Hutchinson MVPs

Michigan is favored by 20.5 points over Rutgers, which seems like a lot, but even those who cover the Scarlet Knights see the game getting out of hand on Saturday. Richie Schnyderite of The Knight Report breaks down exactly why Rutgers will have its hands full against the Wolverines this weekend.

We also tackle a few topics after three games and try to figure out what we're going to see as we get into Big Ten play. Toss in a discussion about the most valuable players not named Aidan Hutchinson and Blake Corum and you have another solid episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.