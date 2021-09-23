September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Breaking Down Rutgers With An Expert, Michigan Football Topics After Three Games, Non-Corum/Hutchinson MVPs

Michigan is 3-0 as Big Ten play starts, which gives us plenty to talk about.
Author:
Publish date:

Michigan is favored by 20.5 points over Rutgers, which seems like a lot, but even those who cover the Scarlet Knights see the game getting out of hand on Saturday. Richie Schnyderite of The Knight Report breaks down exactly why Rutgers will have its hands full against the Wolverines this weekend.

We also tackle a few topics after three games and try to figure out what we're going to see as we get into Big Ten play. Toss in a discussion about the most valuable players not named Aidan Hutchinson and Blake Corum and you have another solid episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

pacheco rutgers scarlet knights
Football

Breaking Down Rutgers With An Expert, Michigan Football Topics After Three Games, Non-Corum/Hutchinson MVPs

greg schiano
Football

Know The Enemy: Michigan Favored Big Over Rutgers

ron bellamy
Football

Ron Bellamy Epitomizes Michigan's New Culture, Recruiting Approach

cade mcnamara
Football

Forget The Lack Of Huge Numbers, Cade McNamara Brings Stability To QB Room

jim harbaugh
Football

Coach Jim Harbaugh Praises Rutgers, Cade McNamara Ahead Of Saturday's Matchup

banner aidan hutchinson tunnel michigan football stadium
Football

For This Michigan Team, Its 'More Than Just Confidence'

blake corum
Football

Corum On Staying Hungry: 'I Want To Kill Everything In Front Of Me'

blake corum
Football

Catching Up With Blake Corum, Burning Questions, Michigan's Offense & Defense, Previewing Rutgers