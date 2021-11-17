Hassan Haskins: Michigan’s Silent Leader

Hassan Haskins has been solid for Michigan all season but has emerged as Michigan's lead back the last two weeks following Blake Corum's injury. He's leaving it all on the field, even without much to say off of it.

Hassan Haskins is feeling good.

The senior running back is nursing a few extra bruises after taking on a heightened workload the past two weeks with Blake Corum out, but it hasn’t affected his energy — or his play.

Two weeks ago against Indiana, Haskins was a workhorse running for a career high 168 yards on 27 carries and punching in a touchdown.

“I feel like I get more of a feel for the game as I get more carries,” Haskins told reporters on Tuesday. “I feel it and I see what I’m working with so [more carries] definitely helps.”

Last week against Penn State, Haskins knew a big role was coming his way once again. All he did was rush for 156 yards on 31 carries and picked up 5 catches for 45 yards as well. Prior to the game against the Nittany Lions, Haskins had not been a factor in the passing game with just six catches on the year. But the expanded duties were no sweat for the St. Louis product.

“I just always put an emphasis on [pass catching] in my game,” Haskins said. “Just catching the ball and doing that aspect of the game definitely helps the team.”

While Aidan Hutchinson is Michigan’s vocal leader, Haskins is their silent one. He may not do much talking but his play on the field speaks volumes — whether it's hurdling defenders or dragging them ten extra yards.

It's something his teammates have taken notice of.

“He’s such an amazing athlete,” sophomore defensive lineman Kris Jenkins said. “We have a lot of amazing athletes across the board and he’s one of those guys where it just fuels you to play better, and it just fuels your energy in the game. Watching him play, watching him make all these amazing plays you’re just like ‘wow man, he really just did that.’”

When Haskins first arrived at Michigan, the running back room was so crowded that Harbaugh tried him out at linebacker. Eventually, Haskins made his way back to his true position, but he still had to patiently wait his turn.

In 2020, Haskins was a rare bright spot in an otherwise forgetful season — rushing for 380 yards and six touchdowns over six games. But this season, he’s exploded. He’s rushed for 985 yards and 11 touchdowns so far, which is even more impressive considering he’s been in a platoon with Corum most of the way.

Haskins attributes the rise in his game to his mentality.

“Every day I try to come out in practice and do my best,” Haskins said. “In games, even off the field just talking to everybody. I try my best to just keep it going, keep it working… I’m just determined to get those extra yards. That’s just my mindset the whole game.”

Erick All’s 48-yard touchdown sealed the win against the Nittany Lions, but the Wolverines couldn’t have gotten to midfield to set up the score without some tough running from Haskins first.

“He’s just got a quality about him where he wants to and will take the team on his back,” Jim Harbaugh said following the game. “That’s his mindset. That’s what he did. … You know I love Hassan. He’s incredible, so I just enjoy the incredibleness of what he can do.”

Harbaugh will continue to sing Haskins’ praises. So will other coaches and teammates. Haskins, though, will never have too much to say.

His goals are simple:

“I want my team to win.”

But if Michigan wants to reach the Big Ten Championship, Haskins will be the one carrying them there.