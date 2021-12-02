Talking Big Ten Championship, Michigan Football In The Playoff, Fan Led Discussion

Michigan is really just one game away from punching a ticket to the College Football Playoff. Obviously beating Iowa is priority No. 1, and would result in the program's first Big Ten title since 2004, but making the playoff and potentially the national championship game are real possibilities for the Wolverines right now.

The Michigan football program is flying high, landing recruits and gearing up for a Big Ten title run. On the flip side, Michigan basketball is just 4-3 now and reeling after another lopsided loss, this time at the hands of North Carolina. What a 180 compared to where the two programs were at last year.