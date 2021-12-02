Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Talking Big Ten Championship, Michigan Football In The Playoff, Fan Led Discussion

    Michigan football is really playing for a Big Ten title on Saturday.
    Author:

    Michigan is really just one game away from punching a ticket to the College Football Playoff. Obviously beating Iowa is priority No. 1, and would result in the program's first Big Ten title since 2004, but making the playoff and potentially the national championship game are real possibilities for the Wolverines right now.

    The Michigan football program is flying high, landing recruits and gearing up for a Big Ten title run. On the flip side, Michigan basketball is just 4-3 now and reeling after another lopsided loss, this time at the hands of North Carolina. What a 180 compared to where the two programs were at last year.

    Read More

    jim harbaugh kirk ferentz
    Football

    Talking Big Ten Championship, Michigan Football In The Playoff, Fan Led Discussion

    1 minute ago
    josh gattis
    Football

    In Michigan’s Revival, Coordinators Deserve A Ton Of Credit

    6 hours ago
    Michigan Football helmet
    Football

    'He's Electric': Michigan Adds Dynamic In-State Prospect

    16 hours ago
    Tom Brady
    Football

    Brady And Harbaugh Discuss Win Over Ohio State, What It Means To Michigan

    18 hours ago
    crowd german gemon green aidan hutchinson michigan football
    Football

    After Beating Ohio State, ‘Sky’s The Limit’ For Michigan

    Dec 1, 2021
    USATSI_17243142_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan Just Keeps Winning And Climbing

    Nov 30, 2021
    USATSI_17241228_168388427_lowres
    Football

    They're Really, Really Good

    Nov 30, 2021
    jim harbaugh hassan haskins
    Football

    Michigan Rocked Ohio State, Preparing For Big Ten Championship Against Iowa, Burning Questions

    Nov 30, 2021