Harbaugh’s Best 125: Top 10 Underrated Players

Over the weeked, Wolverine Digest's Michael Spath released a list of the top 125 Michigan players of the Jim Harbaugh era and ranked those Wolverines to boot. Since Harbaugh has produced so much NFL talent over the last five years, there is a lot of room for movement on this list, and here are 10 players that I think deserve to be ranked a little bit higher.

9.Jabrill Peppers

AtMichigan, Peppers was truly a do-it-all player that wore manydifferent hats as a Wolverine. On defense, Peppers floated betweenthe safety and Viper positions and shined in each of those roles tothe tune of 125 career tackles, over 20 tackles for loss and 11 pass deflections. Peppers was a Heisman finalist during his time in AnnArbor, and that type of accomplishment is worthy of a top five position on this list.

10.Jake Butt

While Peppers reached prominence due to his versatility, Jake Butt did onething and did it very well-- catch passes. Whether up the seam, onthe sidelines near a first down or over the middle, Butt was asure-handed tight end that stamped his name all over the Michiganrecord books. Butt was named the Ozzie Newsome Tight End of the Yearafter a dominant junior campaign, and he is easily the top tight end of the Jim Harbaugh era.

15.Mason Cole

Although sitting at No. 15 is a fairly lofty designation for center MasonCole, the former Wolverine really excelled and was a dependablefixture in the middle of the Michigan O-Line. Cole was a three-timeAll-Big Ten honoree in Ann Arbor and started 51 straight games upfront, so his impact as a blocker was not only notable for itseffectiveness but also its longevity. Cole eventually was selected inthe third round of the NFL Draft, going to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 97.

37. Graham Glasgow

In his three years as a starter at Michigan, Graham Glasgow chipped inat both center and offensive guard and did fairly well in stabilizingU-M’s blocking group up front. Glasgow earned All-Big Ten honorablemention honors after the 2015 season, and he has made a smoothtransition to the NFL as well. Like his brothers, Glasgowover-performed his expectations at Michigan and is one of the topexamples of player development in Ann Arbor. A top 30 position forGlasgow on this list is a bit better of a fit.

40. Willie Henry

As a stout pass rushing threat in the middle, defensive tackle WillieHenry played a big role in Jim Harbaugh’s first season at Michigan.Henry finished the year with 10 tackles for loss and six and a halfsacks, and his most impressive performance was a two-sack effortagainst Michigan State in 2015. Henry improved each season at Michigan, and Henry’s peak was too good for him to sit at No. 40.

45. Khalid Hill

During his last two seasons at Michigan, Khalid Hill grew into an importantrole in Jim Harbaugh’s offense. Hill became the go-to guy in bothshort yardage and goal line situations, and the bulky fullback plowedthrough the line of scrimmage and found success more often than not.In 2016, Hill logged 10 touchdowns and followed that up with athree-touchdown senior season a year later. While it’s a nicherole, that level or production warrants top 30 consideration as well.

58.Channing Stribling

Partnered up with Jourdan Lewis at cornerback, Channing Stribling helped formone of the best defensive back duos for Michigan over the past couple decades. Lewis was a lockdown corner on his side, and Stribling wasnot much easier to throw on either. As a senior in 2016, Stribling was named to the All-Big Ten second team after deflecting 17 passesduring the season. Stribling has a case to be a top 50 player due to his fit and effectiveness in slowing down opposing passing attacks.

60. Ben Mason

Much like Khalid Hill, Ben Mason has been used as a battering ram of afullback during his time at Michigan. Mason has racked up ninetouchdowns so far, and his hard-nosed, gritty playing style is why heis quite often in Harbaugh’s good graces. Mason even spent timemoonlighting as a defensive tackle and linebacker, so he’s another athlete that can help the team in multiple ways, which is why No. 60 might be a bit conservative for his true ranking.

67. Grant Perry

Though Grant Perry only caught three touchdowns as a Wolverine, thesure-handed slot receiver built a track record of making big plays. Perry was a player who could be counted on for first downs and otherimportant junctures of the game, and he actually took a lot of pridein his run blocking as well.

75. Sione Houma

During Harbaugh’s first year at Michigan, Sione Houma really had a breakout campaign as one of multiple fullbacks in the offense. Houma showed the ability to tote the rock and scoot for first downs onoccasion, but he was also a handy receiver out of the backfield and finished with five touchdowns as a senior. Houma is a classic exampleof a player that Harbaugh got the most out of during his time in college.

What do you think about the top 125 list? Which player jumps out to you as underrated? Agree or disagree with these picks? Let us know!