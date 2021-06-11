Transfer Target Spurns Michigan, Dynamic Dual-Threat QB Feeling Wolverines, Camp Season Is Awesome

Jay Toia picks UCLA instead of Michigan, dual-threat quarterback Nate Johnson is high on the Wolverines and camp season continues to provide us with some good insight as the summer approaches.

Michigan looked to be in a great spot with USC transfer Jay Toia, but now he's a Bruin. How and why did that happen? We discuss that, what camp season has showed us so far and also break down what Michigan might end up getting in dual-threat quarterback Nate Johnson.