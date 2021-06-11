Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Transfer Target Spurns Michigan, Dynamic Dual-Threat QB Feeling Wolverines, Camp Season Is Awesome

Jay Toia picks UCLA instead of Michigan, dual-threat quarterback Nate Johnson is high on the Wolverines and camp season continues to provide us with some good insight as the summer approaches.
Author:
Publish date:

Michigan looked to be in a great spot with USC transfer Jay Toia, but now he's a Bruin. How and why did that happen? We discuss that, what camp season has showed us so far and also break down what Michigan might end up getting in dual-threat quarterback Nate Johnson.

shaun nua
Football

Transfer Target Spurns Michigan, Dynamic Dual-Threat QB Feeling Wolverines, Camp Season Is Awesome

Matt Schembechler
Football

Bo's Son Details Abuse: 'I Hoped My Father Would Protect Me, But He Didn't'

bo schembechler statue
Football

Son of Bo Schembechler, Former Michigan Players Set to Open Up about Robert Anderson

Taylor Upshaw
Recruiting

Not So Fast: Michigan Target Stays Out West

jeremiah caldwell
Recruiting

Kentucky Commit Could Flip to Michigan

michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Michigan in a Great Spot with Massive Defensive Tackle Prospect

michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Michigan QB Target Takes Top Spot at Elite 11 Regional

shaun nua
Football

Enough Talk; Michigan Coach Agrees with Fans, Acknowledges Hard Truth