Michigan Football: Noteworthy Stats From Week Two

If you're one of those fans who prefers to bury your head in the sand until the Michigan Wolverines play a "real" opponent, then the stats listed below probably won't move the needle for you. For everyone else who can appreciate a team that takes care of business (regardless of the opponent), the Michigan Wolverines have certainly been a program that has taken care of business during the first two weeks of the regular season.

Here's what you should know:

U-M is tied for the top-ranked scoring offense in the country at 53.5 points per game. The team's 107 points scored through two weeks are the second-most in the Harbaugh era (2016: 114 points) and tie for the sixth-highest total in program history. Those totals rank: 142 points (1892), 136 points (1902), 127 points (1914), 114 points (2016), 109 points (1905, 1921), 107 points (1901, 1903, 2022).

The Wolverines are 11th in scoring defense, allowing 8.5 points per game with 14 of 17 total points allowed in the fourth quarter. The 17 points surrendered are tied with the 2016 season for the fourth-lowest total through two weeks in the last 25 years (1997, six points; 2003, 10 points; 2000, 14 points).

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy received a grade of 93.7 by Pro Football Focus College (PFF College) in his first career start against Hawaii. That mark is the best single-game grade for a quarterback in the Harbaugh era. Other top performances include: McNamara vs. Western Michigan, Week 1, 2021, 93.0; Patterson vs. Rutgers, Week 11, 2018, and McCaffrey vs. Nebraska, Week 4, 2018, 92.5; Rudock vs. Florida, Citrus Bowl, 2015, 92.4; Speight vs. Maryland, Week 10, 2016, 91.9.

Running back Blake Corum has 164 rushing yards so far this year with 74 coming after contact, according to PFF College. Corum (22 carries), Donovan Edwards (15), and C.J. Stokes (14) are all averaging better than six yards per attempt in the early going with Corum pacing the group at 7.5 YPC, good for 10th nationally. Among FBS backs with at least 10 attempts, Edwards (second, 87.7) and Corum (24th, 79.5) are both ranked among the top 25 graded players by PFF College. They rank first and seventh in the Big Ten, respectively.