Harbaugh Says Michigan 'Scary Good' Right Now

In his first press conference since the conclusion of the 2021 season, head football coach Jim Harbaugh took to the podium to discuss the current state of his football program.

"The state of Michigan Football is scary good right now," said Harbaugh.

Here are some of the biggest pieces of news to come out of Tuesday's presser:

Harbaugh confirmed that JJ is dealing with a lingering injury but denied reports/rumors about the injury requiring surgery. McCarthy will continue to be limited during spring camp.

Sophomore Rod Moore had surgery following the season and will be out for spring camp.

Says DE Mike Morris could be the next Aidan Hutchinson or David Ojabo.

Mike Sainristil is getting reps at the nickel/corner position, anticipates being a two-way player this fall.

Senior Trente Jones is currently leading in the race to replace Andrew Stueber at the Right Tackle position.

On freshman WR's who have enrolled early: "A freak show"

Ronnie Bell is still on track for a full return this fall, currently doing light workouts only.

The biggest piece of news to emerge from the presser was the confirmation of JJ McCarthy's injury. Though it doesn't sound serious, the injury will certainly throw a bit of a wrench into his efforts to secure the starting job in Ann Abor.

McCarthy's current competition for that top spot is none other than Cade McNamara, the QB who helped lead Michigan to a win over Ohio State and a Big Ten Championship in 2021. With McCarthy limited through spring, McNamara's grip on the starting spot will likely remain strong well into fall camp.