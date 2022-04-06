Skip to main content

Will Records Be Broken In 2022?

Though Michigan Football history is full of legendary players, most of the current top offensive single-season records could be challenged in 2022.

With Spring ball officially in the review mirror for the Michigan Football program, the focus now turns to preparing for fall camp in just a few short months. 

Though several questions remain on the defensive side of the ball, the Wolverines look like they might just have one of the most potent offensive rosters in the Big Ten Conference - if not all of college football. 

Those who were in attendance for the annual Spring Game last Saturday got a really good look at the phenomenal athletes that make up the Michigan offense. Guys like AJ Henning, Amorion Walker, Darrius Clemons and Donovan Edwards gave fans just a taste of what this Michigan offense could like like come fall, assuming the scheme allows them to play to their full potential. 

With that being said, I thought it would be interesting to take a look at some of the current top offensive single-season records at U-M. Of the offensive records listed below, which do you think are most likely to be broken at the conclusion of the 2022 season?

QB, Season

jj mccarthy cade mcnamara

Completions

  • Most all-time: John Navarre, 270 ('03)
  • Most recent: Cade McNamara, 210 ('21)

Yards

  • Most all-time: John Navarre, 3,331 ('03)
  • Most recent: Cade McNamara, 2,576 ('21)

Touchdowns

  • Most all-time: Grbac/Henne, 25 ('91, '04)
  • Most recent: Cade McNamara, 15 ('21)
RB, Season

blake corum michigan

Yards

  • Most all-time: Tim Biakabutuka, 1,818 ('95)
  • Most recent: Hassan Haskins, 1,327 ('21)

Touchdowns

  • Most all-time: Albert Herrnstein, 26 (1902)
  • Most recent: Hassan Haskins, 20 ('21)

WR, Season

andrel anthony

Receptions

  • Most all-time: Braylon Edwards, 97 ('04)
  • Most recent: Cornelius Johnson, 40 ('21)

Yards

  • Most all-time: Jeremy Gallon, 1,373 ('13)
  • Most recent: Cornelius Johnson, 627 ('21)

Touchdowns

  • Most all-time: Desmond Howard, 19 ('91)
  • Most recent: Cornelius Johnson, 3 ('21)

