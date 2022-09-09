Skip to main content

1,218 Days

Arguably the most highly anticipated recruit of the last two decades, Michigan's JJ McCarthy will finally take the field on Saturday night as QB1.

Under normal circumstances, No, 4 Michigan vs Hawaii wouldn't necessarily be a big ticket item. Although it's early, the Wolverines certainly look like they're well on their way toward defending their status as Big Ten Champions. Hawaii, on the other hand, looks like it might have the worst college football team in America - as evidenced by the historic 51.5 point spread for Saturday night. 

So, why all of the intrigue over a game that is sure to be over by halftime? The answer is simple: JJ McCarthy

As one of the most highly anticipated recruits over the last two decades, a whole host of Michigan fans have been counting down the days until McCarthy is handed the keys to the offense in Ann Arbor. For those who have been counting, Saturday night will mark 1,218 days since JJ McCarthy committed to the University of Michigan. 

 No. 4 Michigan is set to take on Hawaii live from the Big House at 8:00 PM on BTN

