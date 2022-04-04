Skip to main content

BREAKING: McCarthy Reveals Timetable For Return

Michigan fans didn't get an opportunity to see the talented sophomore quarterback on the field during Saturday's annual Spring Game, but his road to a full recovery appears imminent.

Though Michigan Football fans didn't get to see sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy compete on Saturday, it sounds like things are definitely headed in the right direction in terms of his recovery. 

McCarthy has been dealing with a shoulder injury since before the Orange Bowl against Georgia back on Dec 31, 2021. He was able to manage the discomfort during the playoff game and had a pretty good outing, going  7-of-17 for 131 yards and a one touchdown.  

DSC_2004 (2)

Since that time, McCarthy has been limited throughout Spring ball - participating in various walkthroughs without actually throwing the football. “J.J.'s practicing, just not throwing,” said Harbaugh during his most recent press conference. 

After talking with McCarthy over the weekend, it appears as though that period of time is coming to an end. I was able to catch up with the sophomore QB on the sideline prior to last Saturday's Spring Game in the Big House, where he revealed that he'll back throwing sooner than most people expected. 

"Not yet," said McCarthy when I asked him if he'd be throwing during the Spring Game. "Fifteen days."

For those counting, that means McCarthy can resume throwing the football on Monday, April 18.

USATSI_18008168_168388427_lowres
Football

