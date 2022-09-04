The Ten Best Shots: Michigan 51, Colorado State 7
Any time Michigan wins a game by more than 40 points, it's going to look pretty good.
Michigan was simply too much for Colorado State in the season opener and ended up winning by 44 points. Whether it was a short pass that turned into a long touchdown, a couple of scores from U-M's talented running back duo or a weird scoop and score by DJ Turner, Michigan got it done in a lot of ways. It was a glorious day in Ann Arbor, and the result was glorious too. Here are 10 of our favorite shots from the 51-7 win.
10 Images
