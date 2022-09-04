Skip to main content

The Ten Best Shots: Michigan 51, Colorado State 7

Any time Michigan wins a game by more than 40 points, it's going to look pretty good.

Michigan was simply too much for Colorado State in the season opener and ended up winning by 44 points. Whether it was a short pass that turned into a long touchdown, a couple of scores from U-M's talented running back duo or a weird scoop and score by DJ Turner, Michigan got it done in a lot of ways. It was a glorious day in Ann Arbor, and the result was glorious too. Here are 10 of our favorite shots from the 51-7 win.

InShot_20220903_175624706
10
Gallery
10 Images
Scroll to Continue

Read More

InShot_20220903_174912367
Football

The Ten Best Shots: Michigan 51, Colorado State 7

By Brandon Brown
cade mcnamara
Football

The Hard Truth About Cade McNamara

By Brandon Brown
rod moore rj moten michigan defense
Football

Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Defense Leads The Way In Win Over CSU

By Brandon Brown
mike morris
Football

Michigan Simply Too Much For Colorado State

By Brandon Brown
jay norvell jim harbaugh
Football

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Colorado State

By Brandon Brown
michigan stadium
Football

Make Your Pick: Colorado State at Michigan

By Brandon Brown
jay norvell
Football

Preview And Action: Michigan Expected To Pound Colorado State

By Brandon Brown
jay norvell colorado state rv
Football

Fan-Led Wednesday, Michigan vs. Colorado State, Jim Harbaugh And The Quarterbacks

By Brandon Brown