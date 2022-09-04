The Ten Best Shots: Michigan 51, Colorado State 7

Michigan was simply too much for Colorado State in the season opener and ended up winning by 44 points. Whether it was a short pass that turned into a long touchdown, a couple of scores from U-M's talented running back duo or a weird scoop and score by DJ Turner, Michigan got it done in a lot of ways. It was a glorious day in Ann Arbor, and the result was glorious too. Here are 10 of our favorite shots from the 51-7 win.

10 Gallery 10 Images