The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Aug. 17, 2022

Jim Harbaugh is riding high heading into the 2022 campaign after beating up on Ohio State, dominating Iowa in the Big Ten title game and making an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Teams obviously change year to year, but Harbaugh seems as confident in his team as ever and took some time on Wednesday to try and explain why.

"[JJ McCarthy and Cade McNamara] are both playing at a high, starter caliber."

Like everyone else, Jim Harbaugh knows that he can win with Cade McNamara and probably thinks he might be able to win more emphatically and at a higher level with JJ McCarthy. That's where this thing is at right now — proven vs. potential.

Harbaugh said that having two quarterbacks is a good situation and doesn't necessarily mean that he doesn't have one like the old adage says, which is actually and obviously true this time around since McNamara proved he is good enough to win against OSU and in the Big Ten Championship game. McNamara led U-M to a 12-2 record last year so the proof is already in the pudding with him. Could it be better with JJ? Maybe. Could it also be worse? Yeah, maybe.

With so many question marks on defense heading into this season, maybe going with the safe option is the right move. Or maybe you're going to need a more explosive offense to make the defense's job a little easier. Whoever he picks, Harbaugh is probably right by calling them both starters in terms of ability.

"[Michael Phelps is] somebody that could go anywhere in the world and do any kind of treatment known to mankind — ice, sleep and hydration with water."

Keeping it simple seems to be working because Michigan is as healthy as they've been during Harbaugh's tenure while entering the home stretch of fall camp. If it's good enough for Michael Phelps, it's good enough for Michigan football. Plus, it's just badass that someone as legendary and dominant as Phelps spoke to the team as they prepare to defend their Big Ten title.

"Mazi Smith is somebody that people look up to and want to know what he’s doing and what he’s saying. He’s doing a tremendous job coaching guys out there."

Yet another ringing endorsement for Mazi. We've discussed him here ad nauseam because we think he's poised for a monstrous season. Harbaugh actually mentioned him in the same breath as defensive line coach Mike Elston when explaining why the defensive line is improving as much as they are. Everything we've seen and heard from Mazi since the 2021 season ended indicates that he's taken things to a new level and will not be denied in 2022.

"Ronnie Bell has been tremendous. He jumps out. He’s faster, catching the ball extremely well, stronger. He’s been there everyday."

I'm not surprised that Ronnie Bell is killing it during fall camp, but I am surprised that he's doing it without a knee brace and so much better than before he was injured. I'm also surprised that Harbaugh actually named just one person when asked who the fall camp MVP was so far. It's awesome to hear that it's Bell and it must be by a lot for Harbaugh to offer it up the way he did.

"[Kenneth Grant] is a tremendous athlete for any size, really. If he was 100 pounds lighter than he is, you’d say, ‘He’s really light on his feet.’”

That's a pretty special thing to say about someone tipping the scales at more than 350 pounds. If someone that big is moving around like someone who weighs 250 pounds, look out. Every time we ask the coaches or players about Grant, we're more and more sure that he's the "gift from the football gods" that Harbaugh referred to but would not name in Indianapolis for Big Ten Media Days. It sounds like he, and fellow freshman Mason Graham, are going to play a lot, which is great for depth at the DT position.

And on that note...

"Our defensive line got the better of our offensive line that’s pretty well thought of. They’ve made some real improvement."

Pretty well thought of is right. At least four of the five starting offensive linemen are going to play on Sundays at some point. The verdict is still out on Trente Jones a bit, but I'd bet he'll at least have a cup of coffee in the league. If the young, inexperienced defensive tackles are getting the better of a Keegan-Olu-Zinter trio, that would be quite the development. Suddenly, the interior of the defensive line, which seemed thin and questionable before fall camp started, could suddenly be viewed as serviceable at least, and potentially rock solid at best.