Game On: U-M Football To Resume Annual Spring Tradition

Michigan football fans received a bit of good news on Thursday, as head football coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that fans will be welcome back inside of Michigan Stadium for the 2022 spring game.

During a recent appearance on the 'In the Trenches' podcast with Jon Jansen, Harbaugh provided insight into the much-anticipated spring event.

“Yessir! Spring game is going to be April 2, unless it’s a complete — unless we have lightning, which we had one year,” Harbaugh said. “And we had to move that inside. But it’s going to go off that day unless we’re in a pause, but I think the chances of that are not very likely. Even if we have to pause before that, we’ll do the spring game April 2."

Beyond the timing of the event, Harbaugh provided a bit of insight into some of the intricacies of the Spring game itself.

“Do it how we like to do it," said Harbaugh. "Split up the staffs, Steve Clinkscale is going to be the head coach of one of the teams, Sherrone Moore’s going to be the head coach of the other, and we split the staffs and we have a draft, so we have two different teams. It’ll be one of those color out things — one team will be in the all-blues, the other will be in the all-maize, and it’ll be a football game. Make it as much like a football game as can be made. Guys get their, in some cases, their first chance to be in a game in The Big House. It’s always very exciting. Some of the starters — think of it like a preseason game — they may play a quarter, they may play a half. And the second half, guys play who haven’t played in a game before and they get their first experience of doing it. Opportunity all the way. And it’s fun and competitive.”