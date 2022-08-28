What's It Mean?

Skip to main content

Jim Harbaugh announced that Cade McNamara will start against Colorado State in the season opener, while JJ McCarthy will get the nod week two against Hawaii. So what's it all mean?

Jim Harbaugh shocked the Michigan media market yesterday when he announced that Cade McNamara will start the season opener against Colorado State and JJ McCarthy will start week two against Hawaii. 

This is going to allow the fans and media to see the battle firsthand and against live competition. Most seem to like the sound of that, but it's going to create a lot of questions moving forward. How will this affect both quarterbacks? Will this have any effect on the locker room? Does the set up favor one or the other? And most obviously, who is actually going to be the guy? We do our best to break all of that down in the video below.

