Make Your Pick: Michigan Expected To Start Big Ten Play 1-0

Michigan is scoring 55 points per game and giving up just five. That's the definition of dominance and has resulted in the Wolverines being favored by 17 this weekend even though it's the beginning of Big Ten play. Michigan did beat Maryland by 41 last year in College Park, but this is a new season and the Terps look capable of scoring points. Still, U-M is being viewed by many as one of the best teams in the country, and this weekend they'll get to prove that against a conference foe.

Chris Breiler

This is the week that things get real, right? No. 4 Michigan (3-0) opens up conference play against Maryland (3-0) and the Wolverines will have their first opportunity to prove they're for real. Sure, Maryland isn't Alabama...but they also aren't Uconn, either. If the trends continue and U-M hangs another 50+ on the Terps this Saturday, it's time to start acknowledging that the Wolverines are for real.

Michigan 56, Maryland 17

Brandon Brown

I know it's not 2021 anymore, but I just can't forget how badly Michigan beat Maryland in College Park last year. The final score was 59-18. That's not just a convincing win, that's an absolute beatdown in someone else's house. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was on that team last year as were several high-level athletes who will suit up again this weekend for Maryland.

With that said, Michigan's defense is definitely going to be tested tomorrow in a way that is hasn't been yet this year. On the flip side, I expect the offense to look the best it has, because it will actually need to perform and will probably be on the field for the entire game.

Michigan 48, Maryland 13