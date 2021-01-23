Michigan Football: Top Five Predictions For 2021

Though there are many questions surrounding the Michigan Football program heading into the 2021 season, I feel confident that we'll see some good things happen - including a first for Jim Harbaugh.

Another Michigan Quarterback Transfers

The quarterback battle in Ann Arbor appears to be a three-horse race at this point, though I expect it to become a two-horse race before fall camp begins. Fans are obviously eager to see the JJ McCarthy era begin, but the jury is still out on whether or not McCarthy will emerge as the frontrunner by the time the 2021 season kicks off.

Even if McCarthy does ultimately redshirt his freshman year, I think the general consensus is that he’ll be the guy in 2022. If that is indeed the case, that means the clock is ticking for both Milton and McNamara to make their case on the football field at the University of Michigan. Bottom line: I think the winner of the battle between Milton and McNamara obviously stays, while the other seeks a transfer.

The Reintroduction Of Giles Jackson

If “Speed In Space” is truly the goal of the Michigan offense, then Giles Jackson is Michigan’s most lethal offensive weapon. In fact, Jackson might be one of the most lethal offensive weapons in the Big Ten Conference - particularly as a kick returner. Though his offensive production increased from 2019 to 2020, that increase in production only equated to 15 receptions through five games.

If the Michigan Wolverine offense is going to take the next step in 2021 and become one of the best within the conference, Giles Jackson has to play a significant role in that effort. I expect the 2021 season to be his best year in Ann Arbor by far.

Blake Corum Emerges

Thanks in part to the arrival of Mike Hart and a new philosophy in the running game, I believe Blake Corum will solidify himself as Michigan’s top running back in 2021. Corum has the type of power and elusiveness to be a three-down back, as well as being a threat catching the ball out of the backfield.

The combination of work ethic and athletic ability will likely set Corum apart by the time fall camp rolls around -and I’m guessing that Mike Hart will take notice.

The Defense Improves

Though many loved Don Brown for his passion and intensity, his aggressive defense with cornerbacks on an island often caused Michigan problems - particularly when they faced good football programs. After Brown’s defense surrendered a record 118 combined points to the Buckeyes in 2018 and 2019, it started to become clear that Brown's time in Ann Arbor was likely coming to an end. The defense once again struggled under Brown during the shortened 2020 season, leaving Jim Harbaugh with no other choice.

Enter new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist. Macdonald arrives after spending seven years as part of John Harbaugh's coaching staff with the Baltimore Ravens - most recently as linebackers coach. Prior to making his way to the NFL, Macdonald spent three seasons at the University of Georgia working under head coach Mark Richt.

Linguist arrives after spending 2020 as the defensive backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys, but also has college roots as both a player and a coach. After his playing days as a defensive back with Baylor came to an end, Linguist served as a defensive backs coach at programs like Texas A&M, Minnesota, Iowa State and Mississippi State.

There are still some questions with this defense, both up front and in the secondary. The good news is that the Wolverines return team captain Aidan Hutchinson and veteran safety Brad Hawkins, along with a lot of young (but unproven) talent. With a Michigan defense that finished ranked No. 95 nationally in points allowed, No. 96 in pass yards allowed and No. 89 in total yards allowed, it seems there’s only one direction for this defense to go in 2021 - up.

Harbaugh Finally Does It

I don’t expect Michigan to run the table in 2021. Far from it, actually. With all of the uncertainty and inexperience still surrounding this program - particularly on the defensive side of the ball - I think Michigan finishes the 2021 season with an 8-5 record. While 8-5 isn’t necessarily a hot take, I think one of those eight wins finally comes against the Ohio State Buckeyes - giving Jim Harbaugh his first win in six attempts.

With Justin Fields departing for the NFL, this might be Michigan’s best opportunity since 2016 to steal one away from the Buckeyes and attempt to swing the pendulum in the rivalry. Don’t get me wrong, Ohio State is still loaded with talent, but the loss of Fields is a significant one. Besides, a head football coach of the Michigan Wolverines can’t possibly go 0-6 against Ohio State...right?

Right?