Skip to main content

Photo Gallery: No. 4 Michigan vs. UConn

Take a quick look back at No. 4 Michigan's impressive win over UConn on Saturday!

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines finished up their non-conference schedule on Saturday by pummeling the UConn Huskies, 59-0. It was the third-straight week that the Wolverines had eclipsed the 50-point mark in a game, leading to a nation best 55.3 PPG average through three weeks. 

Defensively, Michigan posted its first shutout of the season - holding the Huskies to just 24 yards through the air and 86 yards on the ground. 

Here are some of our favorite shots from Saturday:

InShot_20220918_144350132
89
Gallery
89 Images
Scroll to Continue

Read More

InShot_20220917_204637552
Football

Photo Gallery: No. 4 Michigan vs. UConn

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20220917_202125769
Football

Jim Harbaugh's High Praise For Blake Corum

By Christopher Breiler
jj mccarthy andrel anthony
Football

Michigan Football Starts Big Ten Play With Maryland, Jim Harbaugh Talks, JJ McCarthy Start No. 3

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20220918_014932743
Football

PFF Performance Analysis, Snap Counts, Trends: Michigan vs. UConn

By Brandon Brown
kirk ferentz jim harbaugh
Football

Kickoff Time Announced For Michigan's Game At Iowa

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20220918_015109855
Football

Michigan Offense Ranks No. 1 Nationally

By Christopher Breiler
Michigan Football, Ronnie Bell, Donovan Edwards
Football

It's Time For Michigan To Flip The Switch

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20220917_210035486
Football

Three Up/Three Down: Blake Corum Eats In Rout Of UConn

By Brandon Brown