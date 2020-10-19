SI.com
WolverineDigest
Jim Harbaugh Discusses The Quarterback Situation

BrandonBrown

Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media about the quarterback situation and continues to mention redshirt freshman Cade McNamara despite the popular opinion being that redshirt sophomore Joe Milton is ready to take over as U-M's signal caller.

Harbaugh did say that Milton is running with the ones, but also admits that everyone is one positive test away from missing a significant amount of football. 

However you slice it, Michigan is just about ready to play football the quarterback situation is much different from last year. I think the way Harbaugh explained that speaks volumes to some of the issues that came along with Shea Patterson over the last couple of seasons.

