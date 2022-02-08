Skip to main content

Jim Harbaugh And Michigan, Josh Gattis' Departure, The 2022 Season

The 2022 version of Michigan football is going to be very, very different from the 2021 version.

Now that Jim Harbaugh is back, he's got a lot of work to do. He's already been in the market for a defensive coordinator and now he needs an offense coordinator too. Josh Gattis is heading down to Miami to run Mario Cristobal's offense and leaves a pretty big hole behind in Ann Arbor.

What do all of these changes on the staff, the roster and with Harbaugh in general mean for the the Wolverines in 2022? Luckily the maize and blue have a very favorable schedule, especially early on, to work out some of the kinks. We discuss all of that on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

josh gattis michigan band
