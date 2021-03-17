Josh Gattis Talks Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Joe Milton And More

Entering his third season as Offensive Coordinator at the University of Michigan, Josh Gattis met with the media on Wednesday to discuss his current outlook on the program.

The Quarterbacks

“The quarterbacks have done a really good job so far of doing what we’re asking them to do.”

“They’ve done a really good job as a group pushing each other. Cade specifically with his experience coming back and having game reps, I think that’s provided him with some confidence in his play and confidence in his demeanor as a leader on the team.”

“We’re only a handful of practices in and it’s too much time - too long to tell - but we’re pleased at the direction that those guys are showing in their leadership and their performance on the field.”

The Running Backs

“Obviously Donovan has displayed some unique talent. I think it’s pretty evident the kind of talent that he has through his recruitment, those types of plays have shown up on the field. He’s an exceptional player with explosive playability, and he’s so versatile in everything that he does. He can run the ball and he can catch the ball.”

“I think Hassan and Blake have proved themselves that they’re two elite backs that need to touch the ball as many times as possible. As we move forward, I feel very good about those two guys.

Working With Co-Offensive Coordinator Sherrone Moore

“We’ve got tremendous chemistry. I’ve known coach Moore since 2014-2015, so we’ve been really good friends. I’m so excited for him and his career obviously being able to approach the offensive live, being adamant for him to be co-offensive coordinator. He’s a bright coach, the players love him. When you see the kids respond to him...just how he coaches them and the energy he brings.”

“People have only seen him as a recruiter but he’s so much more. He’s a very, very talented coach...a great man. I just...that’s my guy. We’ve got great chemistry.”

On Joe Milton And The Pressure On The QB’s

“Joe did a lot of good things on the field. If anyone tries to deny that, then it's obvious that they didn’t watch the games. There were good things that he did, there were good things in his career.”

“Obviously when you’re not winning it all looks bad. It all falls on a couple of people’s laps, and the quarterback position is one of them.”

“Being a quarterback here at the University of Michigan is a very, very tough job. It’s one that comes with a lot of responsibility. It's one that can come with fame, it can come with blame, there’s a lot.”