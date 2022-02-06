Talking Jim Harbaugh's Return, Michigan Football, Basketball

Jim Harbaugh flirted with the NFL but is now back at Michigan. What does that all mean? How do you feel about it? What do you think about how fans feel about it? Chris Castellani and Michael Spath join us to attempt to answer those questions and more surrounding the return of Michigan's head coach.

We also launch into Michigan's basketball program (before the loss to Purdue) and break down U-M's chances to make the NCAA Tournament in Juwan Howard's third season. Are there reasons to be concerned about Howard and Michigan basketball? All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.