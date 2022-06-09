Skip to main content

Kris Jenkins, Michigan Football & Basketball, Quarterback Recruiting

Kris Jenkins spends about 30 minutes with us answering football questions as well as some inquiries that have nothing to do with football.

Third-year defensive lineman Kris Jenkins has a chance to take a big leap this season and he's preparing to do just that. The 6-3, 285-pounder stopped by to talk about shaping his body, Jesse Minter's defense, potential standout defenders and that leap he's trying to make. He also gave some really entertaining answers during our first ever edition of Teammate Confessionals.

We also discussed Michigan's quarterback recruiting in both the 2023 and 2024 classes. Plus, we posted the leftover fan questions from last week and did our best to answer them as we march on through the summer. All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

