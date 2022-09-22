Skip to main content

Michigan Football vs. Maryland, Fan Led Wednesday, Jesse Minter's Defense

Michigan and its fans are certainly ready for Big Ten play to start after a less than impressive non-conference slate.

Some Michigan State fans and media members just can't handle the fact that Michigan is 3-0 after watching their precious Spartans take it on the chin in Seattle over the weekend. Because of that, all they can do is talk about Michigan's soft schedule and then hope and pray that U-M isn't as good as they appear to be. Luckily for everyone, Big Ten play starts this weekend as Michigan will host Maryland, which should give the maize and blue a chance to shut some folks up at least a little bit.

We also discuss the lack of production from a loaded wide receiver room after we learned that the receivers in that room aren't too pumped about their usage. Once through that, hundreds of fan-led questions push us well past an hour as we hunker down for another episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

jim harbaugh helmet
Football

Michigan Football vs. Maryland, Fan Led Wednesday, Jesse Minter's Defense

By Brandon Brown
jesse minter
Football

The Five Most Interesting Things Jesse Minter Said: Sept. 21, 2022

By Brandon Brown
JJ McCarthy
Football

JJ McCarthy Pacing Every Quarterback In The Country

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20220917_204637552
Football

Photo Gallery: No. 4 Michigan vs. UConn

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20220917_202125769
Football

Jim Harbaugh's High Praise For Blake Corum

By Christopher Breiler
jj mccarthy andrel anthony
Football

Michigan Football Starts Big Ten Play With Maryland, Jim Harbaugh Talks, JJ McCarthy Start No. 3

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20220918_014932743
Football

PFF Performance Analysis, Snap Counts, Trends: Michigan vs. UConn

By Brandon Brown
kirk ferentz jim harbaugh
Football

Kickoff Time Announced For Michigan's Game At Iowa

By Brandon Brown