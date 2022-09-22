Michigan Football vs. Maryland, Fan Led Wednesday, Jesse Minter's Defense

Some Michigan State fans and media members just can't handle the fact that Michigan is 3-0 after watching their precious Spartans take it on the chin in Seattle over the weekend. Because of that, all they can do is talk about Michigan's soft schedule and then hope and pray that U-M isn't as good as they appear to be. Luckily for everyone, Big Ten play starts this weekend as Michigan will host Maryland, which should give the maize and blue a chance to shut some folks up at least a little bit.

We also discuss the lack of production from a loaded wide receiver room after we learned that the receivers in that room aren't too pumped about their usage. Once through that, hundreds of fan-led questions push us well past an hour as we hunker down for another episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.