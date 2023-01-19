Jim Harbaugh Is Back, Players Returning, Matt Weiss (WTF), Michigan Football In 2023

Even though it wasn't the smoothest process in the world, Jim Harbaugh is back in Ann Arbor. He's already back out on the recruiting trail doing what he does and it seems like he's poised to lead another extremely successful team in 2023. Unfortunately, Harbaugh's flirtation with the NFL, Michigan's looming NCAA violation punishment and now co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss' legal trouble have the Wolverines looking like a flailing program in the offseason.

Fortunately, it likely won't matter come September. Michigan is poised to run through the Big Ten, including Ohio State, again. The Wolverines are two to three deep at most positions, but there are some questions marks at wide receiver and cornerback. However, the strengths everywhere else are so strong, it might not matter. We're eight full months away from football starting back up, but it's already fun to talk about a three-peat.