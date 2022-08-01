Skip to main content

Mazi Smith Provides Strong Endorsement For Jim Harbaugh

During his time at the podium at Big Ten Media Days, U-M defensive lineman Mazi Smith praised head coach Jim Harbaugh and his leadership.

Following Michigan's incredible 2021 run that resulted in a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff, most expected the Wolverines to carry that momentum into the off-season. That didn't happen. 

Instead, the U-M Football program proceeded to lose offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, and several key contributors on the defensive side of the ball - including two first-round talents in Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. While all of those losses are significant, U-M avoided what would have been the biggest loss of the off-season by far - the loss of head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Although the potential of Harbaugh's return to the NFL has become somewhat of a yearly tradition in Ann Arbor, there's no question that this off-season was the closest the Wolverines have come to losing the man once pegged as the "savior" of Michigan Football. Though rumors began to swirl about the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins, it was ultimately the Minnesota Vikings that nearly took Jim Harbaugh away from Ann Arbor.

Back in February, Jim Harbaugh boarded a private jet and headed for Minnesota for an interview that was described by some as little more than a formality. As it turns out, those reports were false. With the Vikings job off the table, Harbaugh made clear that his days of flirting with the NFL were over. 

"Sure, the Super Bowl is the greatest prize in our sport," Harbaugh said. "But winning a national championship, that's pretty darn great. Let's do that.

"There was a pull to the NFL because I got that close to the Super Bowl, but this was the time (to try and return.) And this is the last time. Now let's go chase college football's greatest prize."

During Big Ten Media Days, Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith was asked about Harbaugh's flirtation with the NFL and how it might have impacted the team. 

"I don't think anybody can lead this team the way he does," said Smith. 

Harbaugh's off-season grade might not be all that impressive so far, but there's still time to make up ground on the recruiting trail by taking care of business on the football field this fall. Even more importantly, the guys in the locker room don't appear to be affected at all by some of the off-season noise or Harbaugh's NFL flirtation. In fact, it seems as though all of that uncertainty may have actually strengthened the bond within this current group of Wolverines - a reality that should serve them well when the season kicks off in 33 days. 

