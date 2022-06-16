U-M Defender On MSU: 'I'm Looking Forward To That Game, I Hope They Are'

After an 0-2 start against Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans, the Wolverines understand that a potential third consecutive loss to their in-state rival is simply unacceptable.

Though Michigan experienced an incredible run during the 2021 season, the loss to Michigan State still stings - particularly as the Spartans seemingly gain momentum on the recruiting trail as a result.

During our recent discussion with senior defensive end Mike Morris, we discussed Michigan's recent struggles with its in-state rival and the importance of making sure it doesn't happen in 2022.

"We have to get back Paul, that's something that's very apparent," Morris said regarding the coveted Paul Bunyan Trophy. "That's something that really hurt last year."

While the loss in East Lansing was certainly painful for Wolverine nation, Morris said it served as a bit of a wake-up call - one that would ultimately propel them to a win over Ohio State and a Big Ten Championship.

"I feel like that had to happen in order for us to beat Ohio State and to win the Big Ten Championship," Morris said. "We were on our high horse going into Michigan State thinking we were going to win, and then we go up - but then things didn't look too happy at the end of the forth. We needed that to happen."

As far as 2022 is concerned, Morris doesn't sound all that interested in learning anymore hard lessons at the hands of the Spartans. Facing a potential 0-3 record against MSU head coach Mel Tucker, Michigan knows the importance of Oct. 29.

"Now they're coming back to Main Street and we gotta hold our ground. I'm looking forward to that game, I hope they are.

You can catch our full interview with Morris following the link below: