MSU Facing Lawsuit Over Donor Contributions To Mel Tucker's Salary

Michigan State University is reportedly refusing to disclose donor gifts that contributed to Mel Tucker's 10-year, $95 million contract, leading the Detroit Free Press to file a lawsuit against the university on Tuesday.

Mel Tucker has spent the last several weeks doing everything he can to keep himself and the Michigan State Spartans in the spotlight. From parading out rental cars for recruits to countless cigar selfies with gold chains, Tucker certainly isn't shy when it comes to promoting the fruits of his labor.

As a result, some folks are curious about how it all works - including the Detroit Free Press. The Free Press is so curious, in fact, that it filed a lawsuit against Michigan State University on Tuesday for failing to disclose donor contributions that led to Tucker's lucrative 10-year, $95 million contract extension following the 2021 season.

The lawsuit alleges that Michigan State University denied access to agreements with two donors, Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre, violating state open record laws in the process.

"Contracts with public bodies are the essence of public records," Free Press Legal Counsel Herschel Fink said Tuesday. "The public has a right to know what promises MSU has made in exchange for these gifts and MSU and these alumni have publicly celebrated their generosity. There is nothing 'private' about these agreements."