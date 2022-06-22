Skip to main content

MSU Facing Lawsuit Over Donor Contributions To Mel Tucker's Salary

Michigan State University is reportedly refusing to disclose donor gifts that contributed to Mel Tucker's 10-year, $95 million contract, leading the Detroit Free Press to file a lawsuit against the university on Tuesday.

Mel Tucker has spent the last several weeks doing everything he can to keep himself and the Michigan State Spartans in the spotlight. From parading out rental cars for recruits to countless cigar selfies with gold chains, Tucker certainly isn't shy when it comes to promoting the fruits of his labor. 

As a result, some folks are curious about how it all works - including the Detroit Free Press. The Free Press is so curious, in fact, that it filed a lawsuit against Michigan State University on Tuesday for failing to disclose donor contributions that led to Tucker's lucrative 10-year, $95 million contract extension following the 2021 season. 

The lawsuit alleges that Michigan State University denied access to agreements with two donors, Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre, violating state open record laws in the process. 

"Contracts with public bodies are the essence of public records," Free Press Legal Counsel Herschel Fink said Tuesday. "The public has a right to know what promises MSU has made in exchange for these gifts and MSU and these alumni have publicly celebrated their generosity. There is nothing 'private' about these agreements."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

mel tucker
Football

MSU Facing Lawsuit Over Donor Contributions To Mel Tucker's Salary

By Christopher Breiler12 seconds ago
Jim Harbaugh
Football

Five Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Jed Hughes Podcast

By Brandon Brown16 hours ago
darrius clemons andrel anthony roman wilson
Football

Weapons, Weapons, Weapons: Michigan Loaded Offensively In 2022

By Christopher Breiler20 hours ago
InShot_20220619_173410921
Football

A Trio Of Wolverines Take In Northern Michigan For The Weekend

By Christopher BreilerJun 20, 2022
youssef khayat
Basketball

Michigan Makes Cut For Rising Lebanese Star

By Brandon BrownJun 20, 2022
deakon tonielli
Recruiting

Michigan Picks Up Commitment From High-Upside Tight End

By Brandon BrownJun 19, 2022
joey baker
Basketball

Joey Baker Is A Wolverine

By Brandon BrownJun 18, 2022
michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Michigan Hosting Double-Digit Official Visitors For 'Victors Weekend'

By Brandon BrownJun 17, 2022