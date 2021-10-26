College Football Analyst Jacked For Michigan v. Michigan State

The biggest game of the 2021 college football season has fans across the country feeling like kids on Christmas Eve.

Ahead of Saturday's epic matchup between No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State, fans across the country are counting down the minutes until kickoff from East Lansing.

As it turns out, even the guys calling the game are jacked for the Wolverines and the Spartans to settle their differences on the football field. On Tuesday, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt tweeted a thought that many within the Michigan and Michigan State fan base can relate to this week.

Klatt and (Gus) Johnson will be on the call on Saturday when Michigan and Michigan State take the field with both programs sitting at 7-0 for the first time in rivalry history - a span of 113 years.

The last time the Wolverines and the Spartans played a game while both programs were ranked within the AP top 10 was in 1964. Played in front of a crowd of 78,234 fans in Spartan Stadium, No. 7 Michigan would emerge victorious over No. 9 Michigan State by a score of 17-10.

Though Michigan got the best of the Spartans the in 1964, the Wolverines have since developed a track record of falling apart when they face top rated opponents like what they'll see on Saturday. In fact, Michigan is 0-13 on the road against opponents ranked within the AP top 15 since 2010, including 0-8 under the leadership of Jim Harbaugh (2015).

Given the current standing of both programs, the stakes on Saturday couldn't be any higher. College Gameday, FOX Big Noon Kickoff, the Barstool College Football show, a heated rivalry between two top ten teams, one program on the rise and the other trying to assert dominance, Tucker vs Harbaugh, Michigan vs Michigan State.

You literally couldn't ask for anything better if you're a fan of one of these two football programs.

Following a brutal 2020 season for both sides of the rivalry, it looks like the college football Gods are smiling upon the state of Michigan and giving fans a matchup they'll likely never forget.