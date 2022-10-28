Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Michigan State

"Throw out the records," Jim Harbaugh said earlier this week when talking about his 7-0 Wolverines hosting the 3-4 Spartans. Harbaugh has been around this rivalry long enough to know that it really doesn't matter what happens during the weeks before U-M and MSU square off. Michigan is a 22.5-point favorite, which is obviously a lot, but Sparty wants to spoil the part more than ever. How's it going to look on Saturday? Here's what I think...

1. Blake Corum will score three touchdowns

Michigan's junior running back has been on a tear as of late. The 5-8, 210-pounder has carried the ball 112 times, is averaging 166.5 yards and has scored six touchdowns over his last four games. He was involved in a late fumble against Michigan State last year and after hearing him talk about that on Tuesday evening, it's clear that he's been waiting for this game for a year. Jim Harbaugh and the offensive line want to impose their will on the Spartans and Corum will be the major benefactor.

2. Mike Morris, Jaylen Harrell and Eyabi Okie will all record a sack

The Spartans have given up 12 sacks on the year and Payton Thorne goes down almost twice per game on average. Expect that number to go up a bit against the Wolverines with the three aforementioned players being the main offenders. Morris is leading the team in sacks with five, Harrell has been around the quarterback as much as anyone in a winged helmet and Okie continues to come on week after week as he earns more playing time. These three are going to be fired up and I expect each of them to get home at least once.

3. Andrel Anthony will play 37 or more snaps

Last year, Anthony, an East Lansing native, went off for six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns against the Spartans in his hometown. This year, he has just seven catches total. He is playing a bit more over the last couple weeks and logged his season high, 36 snaps, against Penn State. I see Anthony being more involved in the game plan just like he was last year and setting a new season high in snaps.

4. Michigan will be up by at least two scores at halftime

The Wolverines have actually been more of a second-half team this year but I think they are goin to get after it immediately on Saturday. When a team is favored by a lot like Michigan is, jumping out to an early lead can be really debilitating for the opponent and too much to overcome. There's no doubt that Jim Harbaugh wants to get win No. 1 against Mel Tucker and every non-freshman in a winged helmet wants to atone after falling apart down the stretch last year. I think Michigan will jump on Sparty early and never look back.

5. Michigan will cover the 22.5-point spread

Which leads me to my final point...I see U-M covering the monster 22.5-point spread. If the Wolverines get up big early, and continue to apply pressure throughout, MSU simply won't have what it takes to get back into the game. Things have to go perfectly for the Spartans to hang around and an early deficit, which would throw off the game plan, is the exact opposite of things going perfectly. That's how I see it playing out.