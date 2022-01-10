At Least One NFL Team Is Out On Jim Harbaugh

There are several attractive NFL jobs open right now, but one franchise is not going to target Jim Harbaugh.

Jim Harbaugh is interested in the NFL. That is a fact and it's ongoing. How interested, versus his interest in and loyalty to Michigan is really what this is all about.

Several teams, including the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins, need a head coach. The Las Vegas Raiders are also somewhat in play with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia running the show, but they just made the playoffs last night so it'll be at least another week before we know what direction owner Mark Davis wants to go.

As soon as Dolphins owner and notable Michigan alum Stephen Ross decided to fire Brian Flores this morning, Jim Harbaugh's name immediately popped up. So much so, that the billionaire owner took the podium and addressed the Harbaugh rumors, by name, and immediately took the mystery out of the Dolphins' situation.

It's interesting that Ross is already squashing the Harbaugh rumors. By all accounts, he's a competitive guy. If another NFL team really wanted Harbaugh, it's surprising that Ross would just let that happen if he truly thought Harbaugh was leaving Michigan anyway.

If Jim Harbaugh doesn't make a decision today, this whole saga is going to be very, very interesting to follow over the next week. Jobs are now open, interviews are going to be taking place and that Raiders gig is going to be one to monitor very closely. The Raiders will take on the Bengals in Cincinnati on Saturday at 4:30 pm. The Bengals are 6.5-point favorites in that one, but the Raiders are playing well for Bisaccia. If Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby and Bisaccia can pull off the upset, that interim tag is going to be a lot easier to remove.

Stay tuned...